Monsoon to revive from July 8, may hit Delhi around July 11: Official

Centre shouldn't put conditions to resume talks with farmers: Tikait
Business Standard

Telangana records 605 new Covid cases, seven deaths in the last 24 hours

Telangana on Sunday recorded 605 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the State to 6,26,690.

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

coronavirus, doctor, nurses, hospitals, health workers, covid-19, deaths

: Telangana on Sunday recorded

605 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the State to 6,26,690.

Seven more people succumbed to the virus pushing the death toll to 3,691, a bulletin said.

The number of active cases stood at 11,964.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reported the highest number of cases with 107 followed by Karimnagar (54) and Suryapet (36).

A total of 71,800 samples were tested today.

Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 1,90,66,401.

The bulletin said there were 1,088 recoveries during the day and it saw the total number going up to 6,11,035.

The recovery rate and case fatality rate in the State was 97.10 per cent and 0.58 per cent compared to the national average of 97.07 per cent and 1.3 per cent, it said.

First Published: Sun, July 04 2021. 20:35 IST

