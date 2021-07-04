Telangana records 605 new Covid cases, seven deaths in the last 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
Telangana records 6,551 new Covid-19 cases, 43 deaths in a single day
Telangana logs 7,994 new coronavirus infection cases, 58 deaths in a day
1,028 new coronavirus cases, nine deaths reported in Telangana in a day
Rajasthan govt suspends Jaipur Greater mayor, 3 councilors; BJP fumes
Post coronavirus pandemic Budget will be promising, says Telangana CM
-
: Telangana on Sunday recorded
605 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the State to 6,26,690.
Seven more people succumbed to the virus pushing the death toll to 3,691, a bulletin said.
The number of active cases stood at 11,964.
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reported the highest number of cases with 107 followed by Karimnagar (54) and Suryapet (36).
A total of 71,800 samples were tested today.
Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 1,90,66,401.
The bulletin said there were 1,088 recoveries during the day and it saw the total number going up to 6,11,035.
The recovery rate and case fatality rate in the State was 97.10 per cent and 0.58 per cent compared to the national average of 97.07 per cent and 1.3 per cent, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU