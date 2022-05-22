Telangana reports 29 new Covid-19 cases, no fatalities; active cases at 397

-
ALSO READ
Telangana clocks 190 new coronavirus cases, one death in past 24 hours
Yuva Telangana Party merges with BJP, aims to wipe off TRS
First batch of 15 Telangana students from Ukraine reach Hyderabad
21 new Covid-19 cases in Telangana, 17 in Hyderabad alone; no deaths
Covid-19 pandemic: Telangana clocks 2,387 new cases, one death
-
Telangana on Sunday recorded 29 new COVID-19 infections taking the total cases in the state to 7,92,871, a health department bulletin said.
The death toll remained at 4,111 as no COVID-19 fatalities were reported on the day, it said.
Hyderabad reported the highest number of 24 cases.
A total of 39 people recovered from the infection on Sunday, taking the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 7,88,363.
The active cases stood at 397, the bulletin said.
A total of 8,260 samples were tested today and the total number of people examined till date was 3,49,07,891.
The case fatality rate was 0.51 per cent and the recovery rate 99.43 per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU