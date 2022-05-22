Telangana reports 29 new Covid-19 cases, no fatalities; active cases at 397

on Sunday recorded 29 new COVID-19 infections taking the total cases in the state to 7,92,871, a health department bulletin said.

The remained at 4,111 as no COVID-19 fatalities were reported on the day, it said.

reported the highest number of 24 cases.

A total of 39 people recovered from the infection on Sunday, taking the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 7,88,363.

The active cases stood at 397, the bulletin said.

A total of 8,260 samples were tested today and the total number of people examined till date was 3,49,07,891.

The case fatality rate was 0.51 per cent and the recovery rate 99.43 per cent.

