Ten states account for over 72 per cent of new coronavirus cases

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi are among 10 states that account for72.19 per centof the new COVID-19 cases reported in a day, the Union said on Thursday.

New cases and deaths in Indiahita record daily high with 4,12,262 new infectionsand 3,980 fatalities being reported, taking thetotal tally of COVID-19 cases to2,10,77,410 and the death toll to2,30,168.

The ministry said that Karnataka,Kerala, Haryana, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan are among the other states in the list of 10.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 57,640. It is followed by Karnataka with 50,112 while Kerala reported 41,953 new cases.

Besides Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Jhakhandaccount for75.55 per centof the new deaths.

Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (920). Uttar Pradesh follows with 353 daily deaths.

"The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.09 per cent," the ministry said.

India's total active caseload has reached35,66,398 and now comprises16.92 per centof the country's total infections. A net incline of79,169cases recorded from the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Twelve states cumulatively account for81.05 per centof India's total active cases, the ministry said.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed16.25crore.

The ministry said 9,04,263beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine across 12 states and UTs.

These states are Chhattisgarh (1,026), Delhi (1,29,096), Gujarat (1,96,860), Jammu and Kashmir (16,387), Haryana (1,23,484), Karnataka (5,328), Maharashtra (1,53,966), Odisha (21,031), Punjab (1,535), Rajasthan (1,80,242), Tamil Nadu (6,415) and UP (68,893).

Cumulatively,16,25,13,339vaccine doses have been administered through 29,34,844 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am.

These include94,80,739HCWs who have taken the first dose and63,54,113HCWs who have taken the second dose,1,36,57,922FLWs who have received the first dose and74,25,592 FLWs who have taken the second dose and, 9,04,263beneficiaries aged18-44 who have taken the first dose.

Besides,5,31,16,901 and1,29,15,354beneficiaries more than 60 years old have been administered the first and second dose respectively while5,38,15,026and48,43,429beneficiaries aged 45 to 60have taken the first and second dose.

Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh account for 66.87 per cent of the cumulative doses given so far in the country, the ministry said.

More than 19 lakh vaccination doses were administered in a span of 24 hours.

As on Day-110 of the vaccination drive (May 5), 19,55,733 vaccine doses were given. Across 15,903 sessions, 8,99,163 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the firstdose and 10,56,570 beneficiaries received their seconddose of vaccine.

India's cumulative recoveries stand at1,72,80,844with3,29,113recoveries being registered in a day.

Ten states account for74.71 per centof the new recoveries.

