Thane coronavirus update: Covid-19 tally rises by 670, death toll by 14

The count in Thane



district of has reached 2,22,263 with the addition of 670 new cases, an official said on Saturday.

These cases were added on Friday, he said.

The death toll in the district mounted to 5,582 as the virus claimed 14 more lives.

So far, 2,10,293 patients have recuperated from the infection, taking the district's recovery rate to 94.61 per cent. The number of active patients is 6,388 at present, he said.

Thane's mortality rate is 2.51 per cent now, the official added.

An official from neighbouring Palghar said the case count in the district has gone up to 42,101 and death toll to 1,140.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)