Thane records 620 fresh Covid-19 infections, two more fatalities

Thane district in Maharashtra has reported 620 new positive cases, which took its infection count to 7,04,629, while the death of two patients pushed the toll to 11,807, an official said on Friday.

These cases and fatalities were reported on Thursday, he said.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload has gone up to 1,62,532 and the death toll to 3,382, another official said.

