Three more test positive for Zika in Kerala, total reported cases 41

-
ALSO READ
Kerala reports first positive case of Zika virus, 13 suspected cases
One more tests positive for Zika virus, taking total cases to 19 in Kerala
Five more test positive for Zika virus in Kerala taking caseload to 28
Central team of experts dispatched to Kerala to monitor Zika situation
Zika virus cluster identified in Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala health minister
-
Three more persons
tested positive for Zika virus in the state taking the total reported cases of the infection to 41, of which 5 are active, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Wednesday.
Two residents of Anayara aged 26 years and 37 years and one person (25) from Pettah were diagnosed with Zika, the minister said in a release.
The virus was confirmed in tests conducted at the virology lab of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, the minister said and added that the health of all the infected persons was satisfactory presently.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU