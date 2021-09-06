Traffic diversions, internet suspension ahead of Karnal mahapanchayat

-
Seeing the assembly of a large number of protesting farmers in Karnal for the mahapanchayat on Tuesday, the Haryana government on Monday announced alternative routes on the Ambala-Delhi National Highway 44 to prevent major traffic obstructions.
The government has also directed to suspend mobile internet services in Karnal district from Monday midnight to 11:59 pm on September 7 to maintain law and order.
The mahapanchayat has been convened to protest against the August 28 lathicharge on farmers.
The traffic bound for Delhi from Ambala will be diverted from Pipli in Kurukshetra. Likewise, the traffic to Ambala from Delhi will be diverted from the Pepsi Bridge in Panipat.
"People are advised to avoid traveling on NH 44 on September 7 as the movement of traffic on this highway may remain affected due to the farmers' mahapanchayat," said an advisory issued by Karnal district magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav.
The farmers will gather at the grain market of Karnal and take out a protest march on NH 44 before proceeding towards the mini-secretariat.
"There is no outcome from the meeting with the Karnal administration," Bharatiya Kisan Union (Haryana) President Gurnam Singh Chaduni told the media in Karnal.
"We will 'gherao' the mini-secretariat as per our plan," he added.
The protesting farmers have been demanding action against the IAS officer who ordered police action on August 28, and those policemen who were involved in the lathicharge on the protesting farmers.
The protesting farmers are also demanding a compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a government job to the next of kin of Sushil Kajal, a farmer from Gharunda who received head injuries in the lathicharge and died later owing to a heart attack.
The farmers are also demanding a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the wounded persons.
The district administration has already imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in Karnal, banning the assembly of public.
Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk said the Ambala-Delhi highway might see some traffic disruptions in Karnal district.
"The general public using NH 44 are advised to avoid journey through Karnal town and use alternate routes to go to their destinations on September 7," he said.
"All citizens are being informed about these arrangements in advance so that they are able to plan and modify their journey to avoid any inconvenience," he added.
