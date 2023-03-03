JUST IN
Tripura, Nagaland poll victory affirmation of people's resolve: Assam CM
Mizoram has resources that are conducive for setting up big industries: CM
AAP to conduct 2,500 nukkad sabhas to inform about BJP's authoritarianism
Ensured equitable development of all assembly constituencies: Haryana CM
ED gets five-day custody of liquor businessman in Delhi excise policy scam
'Digital nomad', 'pinkwashing' and 'rage-farming' debut on Dictionary.com
Indian-origin engineer at FTX, Nishad Singh, pleads guilty to fraud charges
Social sector spending by rich drops despite increase in wealth: Report
DU teachers sit on hunger strike over delay in forming governing bodies
Titagarh-BHEL sets Vande Bharat trains' contract value nearly Rs 25,000 cr
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Mizoram has resources that are conducive for setting up big industries: CM
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Tripura, Nagaland poll victory affirmation of people's resolve: Assam CM

He termed the BJP's poll result in Meghalaya, where the party could win only two seats though it will remain a part of the next government, a humbling experience

Topics
Tripura | Tripura elections | Himanta Biswa Sarma

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma speaks during a press conference organised to commemorate the completion of 8 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP-led government at the centre, at BJP state office in Guwahati, Wednesday, Jun

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Thursday described the party's victory in Tripura and Nagaland as affirmation of the northeast region's resolve to progress on the path paved by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He termed the BJP's poll result in Meghalaya, where the party could win only two seats though it will remain a part of the next government, a humbling experience.

BJP's win in Tripura & Nagaland is an affirmation of North East's continued resolve to prosper on the path paved by vision of Hon PM @narendramodi Ji. The future is glorious & safe. Much gratitude to @JPNadda Ji for his continued guidance, Sarma tweeted.

In Tripura, BJP won 32 seats and its ally, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura, one, cruising past the half-way mark of 31 to retain power.

The saffron party bagged 12 seats in Nagaland, while its partner Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) won 25 seats in the 60-member Assembly, and the alliance will continue in power.

Meghalaya's verdict has been humbling! Heartening that more people have posed their faith in us and helped us improve our vote share than last elections. It strengthens our resolve to continue to serve people with more conviction driven by vision of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, Sarma added on Twitter.

The BJP will be a part of the NPP-led government in Meghalaya, as Conrad K Sangma is poised to continue as the chief minister, with his party emerging as the single-largest one in the state, clinching 26-seats in the 60-member House.

Sarma said Sangma has spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and sought his support and blessings in forming the new government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tripura

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 07:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU