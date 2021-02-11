Turkey may launch production of Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
Interim trial results show Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine 92% effective: Russia
Russia asked to apply for Sputnik V vaccine trials in India via local rep
Russian 'Sputnik V' vaccine arrives in India for human clinical trial
Covid-19: Dr Reddy's to distribute Russian vaccine in India. What we know
Russian vaccine on its way to India, pact signed with Dr Reddy's for trials
-
Turkey is ready to register and start the production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in case of improved results of its toxicological tests, Turkish Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca said.
In late January, the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which promotes Sputnik V in the international market, signed an agreement with a leading Turkish pharmaceuticals developer to produce the Russian vaccine in Turkey and started the transfer of technologies. Turkey could reportedly produce millions of Sputnik V vaccine doses per year.
"We are holding negotiations with various countries and companies, especially with those who are ready to provide us with the vaccine until April. From the very beginning, we have been focusing on three vaccines: the Russian one, the Chinese one and the vaccine developed by Turkish scientists. Russia's Sputnik V vaccine has some problems with toxicology. However, we are continuing the work on it and if these problems are removed, will be ready not only to register and purchase it but also to launch its production in Turkey," Koca said on late Wednesday.
A recent peer-reviewed study published in The Lancet journal stated that Sputnik V, which was developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, showed 91.6 percent efficacy, based on Phase 3 clinical trial interim data. The vaccine, which is built on a human adenoviral vector platform, was registered by the Russian government on August 11. Over 20 countries have already registered Sputnik V for emergency use.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU