UK reports record rise with more than 180,000 daily Covid-19 cases

Britain reported a new record increase of 183,037 cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 12,559,926, according to official figures released.

The country also reported a further 57 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 148,089 till Wednesday

Another 39,923 cases have been confirmed in Britain, the biggest daily increase since the Covid-19 variant was detected in the country, taking the total cases found in the country to 210,122, the Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Wednesday.

The latest data showed that more than 90 per cent of community Covid cases in England are now Omicron, Xinhua news agency reported.

As it is now by far the dominant variant, the UKHSA said it would stop providing Omicron-specific daily updates from December 31.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that up to 90 per cent of people in intensive care with Covid are not boosted. He stressed the importance of booster jabs again on Wednesday, insisting this is the only way to enjoy the new year "sensibly and cautiously".

More than 89 per cent of people aged 12 years and above in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 82 per cent have received both doses, according to the latest figures.

More than 57 per cent have received booster jabs or the third dose of a vaccine.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the US have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.

