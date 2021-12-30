UK reports record rise with more than 180,000 daily Covid-19 cases

-
ALSO READ
Kerala registers 3,698 fresh cases of Covid-19, 180 more deaths
Brookfield India REIT declares Rs 180-cr dividend for Sept quarter
Prem Watsa-backed Fairfax Group sells IIFL Finance shares worth Rs 180 cr
England vs Italy: What to expect from Euro 2020 final? Check key stats here
4 journalists at shut Hong Kong paper Apple Daily charged with collusion
-
Britain reported a new record increase of 183,037 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 12,559,926, according to official figures released.
The country also reported a further 57 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 148,089 till Wednesday
Another 39,923 Omicron cases have been confirmed in Britain, the biggest daily increase since the Covid-19 variant was detected in the country, taking the total Omicron cases found in the country to 210,122, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Wednesday.
The latest data showed that more than 90 per cent of community Covid cases in England are now Omicron, Xinhua news agency reported.
As it is now by far the dominant variant, the UKHSA said it would stop providing Omicron-specific daily updates from December 31.
Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that up to 90 per cent of people in intensive care with Covid are not boosted. He stressed the importance of booster jabs again on Wednesday, insisting this is the only way to enjoy the new year "sensibly and cautiously".
More than 89 per cent of people aged 12 years and above in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 82 per cent have received both doses, according to the latest figures.
More than 57 per cent have received booster jabs or the third dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the US have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU