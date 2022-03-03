Ukraine crisis: Govt pushing out videos on how to remain safe in war zones

-
ALSO READ
4th flight with 198 Indians stuck in Ukraine leaves from Bucharest: EAM
IPL 2021 playoffs scenarios for defending champions Mumbai Indians
Indians trying to flee Ukraine amid invasion stuck at Polish border
3rd World War will be 'nuclear and devastating', warns Russia's Lavrov
IndiGo to operate flights to Budapest, Bucharest to evacuate Indians
-
With several Indians still stuck in strife-torn Ukraine, the government is pushing out videos on various platforms, including social media, on how to remain safe in a war zone.
Experts, including former generals, were interviewed by public broadcaster Doordarshan on ways to remain safe amid shelling and missile attacks in conflict areas, where food and potable water are also in short supply.
These videos are now being pushed on various platforms, including YouTube and Twitter, for people to easily access them, sources in the government said.
Lt Gen (retd) Satish Dua, who headed the Indian Army's 15 Corps, said the biggest challenge in a conflict zone is lack of information which gives rise to rumours.
He said it is better to be in bunkers, basements or bomb shelters, whatever is available, and going out to get food can be dangerous.
Lt Gen (retd) Sudhakar J said it is important to save phone battery to ensure one is never out of touch. Since food and water is in limited supply, it is recommended to exercise discipline, he said.
Another former army officer, Lt Gen S A Hasnain was of the view that people stuck in war zones should try not to be alone. He said people should remain in groups if possible.
The former 15 Corps commander said if possible, at least two people should be together and form 'buddy pairs' so that they don't feel alone and are not lost.
He was of the view that presence near military installations should be avoided as they are the main targets of missile attacks and shelling in conflict areas.
The government is pulling out stranded Indians by airlifting them from neighbouring countries of Ukraine as part of 'Operation Ganga'.
The IAF and Indian carriers will operate 19 flights to bring back 3,726 Indians from Ukraine's neighbouring countries back home on Thursday, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU