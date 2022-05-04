Union minister G Kishan Reddy stresses need for boosting NE infrastructure

Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said there was a need to focus on key areas such as agriculture, employment generation, skill development, and in the northeastern region for which officers should jointly work on an action plan.

Presiding over an interactive session with senior officials of the central and state governments of the eight northeastern states here, the minister urged all the officers to work for the holistic development of the region and complete utilisation of funds.

''The state governments and central ministries must equally focus on social development and employment generation along with a continued focus on infrastructural development. This is important to ensure that development reaches the last mile and manifests itself in the form of an improved standard of living and social uplift'', the Union minister for Development of Region (DONER) said.

Highlighting that the DONER shall focus on its role as a coordinator to accelerate the pace of developmental initiatives, Reddy said, ''I have held joint reviews with several line ministries of the central and state governments and plan to hold more in the days to come''.

The minister also emphasised that a scientific gap analysis needs to be conducted, where strengths and weaknesses need to be identified for targeted action.

The agenda for the next financial year would be to ensure that the funds under 10 per cent of the Gross Budget Support (GBS) are completely utilised, projects are implemented quickly, and aligned to the realities of the northeastern region, he said.

Calling for coordination of all state governments towards the newly constituted Agri-task force, he said it would help in ensuring optimum utilisation of funds and maximum benefit to the people of the region.

Appreciating the highly talented and capable women of the region, the minister said that their potential should be tapped for the holistic development of the region.

