21.5 mn people in tourism sector lost their jobs since Covid outbreak: Govt

-
ALSO READ
Farooq hints at fighting elections in J-K together with PAGD allies
NC, PDP workers protest after detention of their leaders
Restoration work on Jammu-Srinagar NH speeded up as weather improves
People in Kashmir have only been used as vote bank: Farooq Abdullah
Sajjad Lone led People's Conference pulls out of J&K's Gupkar Alliance
-
Around 21.5 million people, involved in the tourism industry, have lost their jobs due to the three waves of COVID-19 that first hit the country in early 2020, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Monday.
Reddy said tourist arrivals in the country were down by 93 percent during the first wave of COVID-19 outbreak, 79 percent in the second wave and 64 percent during the third wave.
"We have conducted a study on the impact of the pandemic on tourism. As per the study, there were 14.5 million job losses during the first wave, 5.2 million job losses in the second wave and 1.8 million job losses in the third wave," he said in Lok Sabha during Question Hour.
Reddy said 38 million people were involved with the tourism industry in the country before the pandemic hit the country.
The minister said the tourism economy was down significantly during the three waves of coronavirus, which hit this sector badly not only in India but across the globe.
He, however, said with the administering of 180 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines, the government was hopeful that there would be improvements in the tourism sector.
To help this sector, Reddy said, an interest-free loan of Rs 10 lakh is given to travel and tourism stakeholders and up to Rs 1 lakh to tourist guides.
"I appeal to all state governments to help the tourism sector in whatever way they can," he said.
The minister said due to the pro-tourists initiatives of the Narendra Modi government, India's rank in global tourist destinations has gone up by about 20 positions from 52 in 2013 to 32 in 2019.
To encourage more international tourists, the government has already decided to waive the visa fee of the first five lakh arrivals, he said.
He said after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, till March 7, 2022, as many as 51,960 regular visas and 1.57 e-visas were given by India.
Replying to a question by National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, who said that there should be control over air fare as travelling has become costly, affecting tourism industry, Reddy said the government has deliberated upon the issue and has been giving subsidy to the airfares under the 'Udan' scheme to the airlines flying to tourist destinations.
Speaker Om Birla said about 300 MPs have visited Jammu and Kashmir in the recent past and it should be highlighted.
Abdullah also urged the minister to restart the Srinagar-Sharjah flight as early as possible.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU