Uttar Pradesh sees 17 coronavirus deaths, over 11,000 new cases

Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

A health worker in Jammu takes her swab sample for a Covid-19 test on January 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)
A health worker takes her swab sample for a Covid-19 test. (PTI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 death toll rose to 23,073 on Monday with the addition of 17 fatalities, while the infection count reached 19,57,839 after detection of 11,159 fresh cases, according to an official statement.

Of the 17 new fatalities, three deaths were reported from Moradabad, followed by two deaths each in Varanasi and Azamgarh, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement issued here.

In the past 24 hours, 10,836 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease, taking the number of recoveries to 18,40,842. More than 1.86 lakh samples were tested in the same period, while so far over 9.81 crore samples have been tested for detection of COVID-19 in the state, the statement said.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 93,924, it said.

First Published: Tue, January 25 2022. 01:44 IST

