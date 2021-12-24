Uttarakhand reports first case of Omicron; authorities warn of night curfew

-
ALSO READ
Mexico reports first case of Covid variant Omicron in S Africa returnee
Delhi detects 4 more cases of Omicron variant, tally rises to 6: Minister
Omicron's high transmissibility rate worrying factor: Indian health experts
Delhi logs 10 new cases of Omicron, tally reaches 20: Health Minister
Omicron more contagious, less dangerous than Delta: Israeli scientist
-
After the first case of Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus was detected in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, the authorities warned of the imposition of Night Curfew and COVID restrictions in the state if the necessity arises.
According to a statement by the government on Thursday, a high-level review meeting was held on the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary on the measures to be taken to stop the spread of the virus.
"After the detection of one Omicron case in Dehradun on December 22, a meeting was held on the Chairmanship of the Chief Secretary on the measures to be taken to stop the spread of the virus. The District Collectors and Chief Medical Officers were directed to take appropriate preparatory measures like bed availability in Hospitals along with Oxygen and medicines," said the statement in Hindi.
"It was also decided to expedite the door to door survey for COVID testing and vaccination. If necessity arises, there would be a discussion on the imposition of Night Curfew and COVID restrictions in the state," added the statement.
India has registered over 200 Omicron cases so far.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU