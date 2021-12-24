Uttarakhand reports first case of Omicron; authorities warn of night curfew

After the first case of variant of the novel was detected in on Wednesday, the authorities warned of the imposition of Night Curfew and COVID restrictions in the state if the necessity arises.

According to a statement by the government on Thursday, a high-level review meeting was held on the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary on the measures to be taken to stop the spread of the virus.

"After the detection of one case in Dehradun on December 22, a meeting was held on the Chairmanship of the Chief Secretary on the measures to be taken to stop the spread of the virus. The District Collectors and Chief Medical Officers were directed to take appropriate preparatory measures like bed availability in Hospitals along with Oxygen and medicines," said the statement in Hindi.

"It was also decided to expedite the door to door survey for COVID testing and vaccination. If necessity arises, there would be a discussion on the imposition of Night Curfew and COVID restrictions in the state," added the statement.

India has registered over 200 cases so far.

