Verdict in M J Akbar's defamation case against Priya Ramani deferred

-
ALSO READ
#MeToo: M J Akbar, Ramani refuse settlement in defamation complaint case
MeToo: Court to hear Akbar's defamation case against Priya Ramani on Nov 10
#MeToo: Judgment in M J Akbar defamation case against Priya Ramani today
#MeToo: Targeted selectively to halt allegations against Akbar, Ramani says
Delhi court reserves for Feb 10 verdict in MJ Akbar's defamation complaint
-
A Delhi Court Wednesday deferred for February 17 its verdict in M J Akbar's criminal defamation complaint against journalist Priya Ramani for her allegations of sexual harassment against him.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey said the written submissions were submitted late.
The court had on February 1 reserved the judgment after Akbar as well as Ramani completed their arguments.
Ramani had made an allegation of sexual misconduct against Akbar in the wake of #MeToo movement in 2018.
Akbar had filed the complaint against Ramani on October 15, 2018, for allegedly defaming him by accusing him of sexual misconduct decades ago when he was a journalist.
He resigned as Union minister on October 17, 2018.
He has denied all the allegations of sexual harassment against the women who came forward during #MeToo campaign against him.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU