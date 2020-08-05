Visakhapatnam gas leak case: Andhra HC grants bail to LG Polymers CEO

-
The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday granted bail to LG Polymer's CEO Sunke Jeyong, director DS Kim, Operations Additional Director PP Mohan Rao and eight other accused in Vizag's LG polymer gas leakage incident.
Earlier last month, police had said that the judicial remand of 12 accused, including the CEO and two directors of the company, had been extended till August 5.
The gas leak incident, which claimed 12 lives, took place on May 7 this year following which cases were filed against the LG Polymers management.
After 2 months, the High Power Committee headed by Neerabh Kumar Prasad, special CS (EFS & T) has submitted its report to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in July.
