Global Covid-19 cases surpass 37 million, fatalities cross 1 million mark

Global Covid-19 cases surpassed 37 million on Saturday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The global case count reached 37,003,414, with a total of 1,069,836 deaths worldwide, the CSSE data showed, Xinhua news agency reported.

The US reported the most cases and deaths around the world, which stood at 7,689,358 and 214,004, respectively.

India recorded 6,979,423 cases, just shy of the US caseload. Brazil followed India with 5,055,888 cases, with the world's second largest death toll of 149,639.

Countries with more than 810,000 cases also include Russia, Colombia, Argentina, Spain, Peru and Mexico, while other countries with over 36,000 deaths include India, Mexico, Britain and Italy, according to the center.

The US is witnessing a surge in new cases. According to the CSSE, a total of 57,420 new cases were confirmed nationwide on Friday, the third consecutive day since the country started to report more than 50,000 cases on Wednesday.

--IANS

int/

