Global Covid-19 cases surpass 37 million, fatalities cross 1 million mark

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus LIVE: India awaits PM's word on lockdown as cases top 10,000
'Indian exceptionalism' may not explain low mortality rate from coronavirus
How much coronavirus we encounter affects the outcome. So wear a mask
With 32.6 million cases global death toll from coronavirus surpass 990,000
New York records over 1,000 coronavirus cases in a day since June
-
Global Covid-19 cases surpassed 37 million on Saturday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.
The global case count reached 37,003,414, with a total of 1,069,836 deaths worldwide, the CSSE data showed, Xinhua news agency reported.
The US reported the most cases and deaths around the world, which stood at 7,689,358 and 214,004, respectively.
India recorded 6,979,423 cases, just shy of the US caseload. Brazil followed India with 5,055,888 cases, with the world's second largest death toll of 149,639.
Countries with more than 810,000 cases also include Russia, Colombia, Argentina, Spain, Peru and Mexico, while other countries with over 36,000 deaths include India, Mexico, Britain and Italy, according to the center.
The US is witnessing a surge in new cases. According to the CSSE, a total of 57,420 new cases were confirmed nationwide on Friday, the third consecutive day since the country started to report more than 50,000 cases on Wednesday.
--IANS
int/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU