Worst-ever Covid variant will make vaccines 40% less effective: UK

-
ALSO READ
Sajid Javid appointed UK health minister after Matt Hancock resigns
No cases of new Covid variant C.1.2 detected in India: Health Ministry
WHO identifies Mu Covid-19 variant as a 'variant of interest'
UK reports 35,204 cases of Delta Covid -19 variant in last week, up by 46%
Delta variant accounts for 80% of new Covid cases: Govt expert panel chief
-
UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid sounded an alarm over the new 'worst-ever' super-mutant Covid variant that will make vaccines at least 40 per cent less effective, forcing flights to be banned from South Africa and five other countries, the Daily Mail reported.
"Our scientists are deeply concerned about this variant. I'm concerned, of course, that's one of the reasons we have taken this action today," the Health Secretary said.
"The early indication we have of this variant is it may be more transmissible than the Delta variant and the vaccines that we currently have may be less effective against it."
Experts explained earlier how the B.1.1.529 variant (left) has more than 30 mutations -- the most ever recorded in a variant and twice as many as Delta -- that suggest it could be more jab-resistant and transmissible than any version before it, the Daily Mail reported.
The variant, which could be named 'Nu' by the World Health Organization in the coming days, has caused an "exponential" rise in infections in South Africa and has already spread to three countries, including Hong Kong and Botswana, where it is believed to have emerged.
No cases have been detected in the UK so far but everyone who has returned from South Africa in the past 10 days will be contacted and asked to take a test.
At the moment, around 500 and 700 people are travelling to the UK from South Africa each day, but it is expected this figure could increase as the festive period begins, the Daily Mail report added.
--IANS
san/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU