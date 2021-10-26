ZyCoV-D vaccine pricing close to being finalised, says Mandaviya

-
-
Ongoing discussions on pricing of children's vaccine ZyCoV-D are in their last stage, and it will be rolled out soon, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesda.
The RNA-based vaccine, meant for the age group of 12 to 18 besides adults, got the Emergency Use Authorisation from the drug regulator on August 20.
About the WHO's EUL approval to India's indigenous vaccine Covaxin, he said that the technical team of global health body has approved it, and the "other committee is meeting today which will decide on the approval of the vaccine".
On the question on new Covid variant AY 4.2, Mandaviya said that at this time, nothing can be said about the severity of the variant. A team of the Indian Council for Medical Research and the National Centre for Disease Control are investigating and analysing the different variants, he added,
Addressing a press conference here on recently launched Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Health Infrastructure Mission, he said that the ongoing Covid pandemic gave an opportunity to improve the health infrastructure.
--IANS
avr/vd
