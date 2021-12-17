India's largest lender SBI increases benchmark lending rate by 0.1%

-
ALSO READ
SBI Clerk Result 2021 on sbi.co.in: Direct link for SBI Mains admit card
Live: RBI keeps repo rate steady, says economy in better shape since June
SBI reports highest-ever quarterly net profit of Rs 6,504 crore in Q1
SBI logs its highest-ever quarterly profit at Rs 6,504 cr in Q1, up 55% YoY
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Lending rates unchanged amid Omicron scare
-
Country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has increased benchmark lending rate or base rate by 0.1 per cent, a move that may be followed by other lenders.
With the increase the revised base rate is 7.55 per cent, as per the information posted on SBI's website.
The new rate is effective from December 15, 2021, it said.
The decision is not going to affect those who have taken loan since January 2019 but those before that.
SBI has migrated to External Benchmark Lending Rate (EBLR) linked to repo rate since January 2019. There is no change in EBLR rate and this rate changes with change in benchmark interest rate of Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
In the December monetary policy, RBI decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent.
This was the ninth time in a row when the central bank decided to maintain the status quo on benchmark lending rate to support growth rate.
The bank has also revised the benchmark prime lending rate to 12.3 per cent from 12.2 per cent.
With regard to domestic term deposits, the bank has decided to raise it by 0.1 per cent for high value deposits over Rs 2 crore.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU