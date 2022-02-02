51 projects sanctioned under Trade Infra for Export Scheme till Jan-end

-
-
As many as 51 projects have been sanctioned under the Trade Infrastructure for Export Scheme (TIES) till the end of January and out of that, 13 projects are already completed, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.
The government is implementing this scheme from 2017-18, with the objective of assisting central and state government agencies in the creation of appropriate infrastructure for the growth of exports.
Under the scheme, financial assistance in the form of grant-in-aid is provided to central/ state government-owned agencies for setting up or upgrading export infrastructure.
"The scheme has been further extended for the period 2021-22 to 2025-26 with a total outlay of Rs 360 crore.
"A total of 51 projects having grant components of about Rs 548 crore have been sanctioned under TIES till the end of January 2022," Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.
Replying to a separate question, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash said the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade initiated the process of developing the portal as a national single window system (NSWS).
Envisioned as a one-stop shop for taking all the regulatory approvals and services in the country, NSWS was soft-launched in September 2021.
"Currently, IT portals of 19 ministries/ departments and 13 states' single-window systems have been linked with the NSWS portal," he said.
Ministries linked with the portal include corporate affairs, environment, forest & climate change, labour & employment, food & public distribution, consumer affairs, health & family welfare, commerce, telecommunications, and information & broadcasting.
The 13 states are Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
