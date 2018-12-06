Extend deadline for annual GST return filing to March 31: CAIT to Jaitley

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Thursday said it has urged finance minister to extend the last date for filing annual (GST) return from December 31, 2018 to March 31,2019.

In its communication to the finance minister, said that the format of filing of annual return is not available anywhere including the website. In fact, the option itself is not available.

"Under such circumstances it will not be possible for the traders to file their annual return by the stipulated period and as an immediate measure, the has urged to extend the last date of filing annual GST return up to March 31 2019 for the period 2017-18," it said.

also urged that format should be made available in regional languages.

It noted that the concept is till unclear to a large number of traders and most are not even aware of the obligation of filing annual GST return.

ALSO READ: New simpler GST return forms likely April 1, says Revenue secy AB Pandey

Moreover, they are unaware that annual return is the last opportunity for assessees to rectify their previously filed return with the department for the concerned year. This would help avoid any denial of input tax credit which in turn could also be resulted into unwanted tax recovery, it said.