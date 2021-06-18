Capex pace, receivables to drive ratings of Indian renewable holdcos: Fitch

-
ALSO READ
ITC aims to meet 100% of electrical energy needs from renewable sources
Green certificates trading shrinks to 920,000, 6 mn inventory piles up
Dealing a blow: Green policy flip-flops spook foreign investment firms
Betting on green
ReNew Power merger with blank-check company RMG II gets CCI nod
-
Capex intensity and the pace of receivables collection from distribution companies will dictate ratings trajectory for Greenko Energy Holdings and ReNew Power, Fitch Ratings has said in a new report.
"We expect the operating portfolios of ReNew and Greenko to diverge in terms of scale, offtake and resource mix over the next two years as their approach to growth varies," it said.
ReNew and Greenko are leading renewable groups, each with more than 5 gigawatt operating capacities and together they account for around 11 per cent of India's total renewable installed capacity.
Both groups have developed sound operational expertise over the years with experience in operating multi-GWs of projects across multiple states.
Fitch expects both companies' net leverage (measured as net debt/EBITDA) to decline from the high single-digit levels seen in the early growth phase from 2015 to 2019.
However, the pace of deleveraging will vary and depend on the capex intensity and EBITDA generation from new capacity.
The positive outlook on ReNew's BB-minus rating reflects its deleveraging potential following the announcement that it will receive 610 million dollars from a primary equity sale as part of its public listing plans.
Greenko's BB ratings are underpinned by a consolidated portfolio of 5.1 GW of renewable power assets and supported by Greenko's proven access to funding and liquidity support due to strong shareholders, said Fitch.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU