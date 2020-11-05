Centre committed to making India tech hub: PM Modi after BPO relaxations

-
ALSO READ
Bamboo industry to play crucial role in post-Covid economy: Jitendra Singh
PM condoles loss of lives in fire incident at Vijaywada Covid-19 centre
Narendra Modi's 70th birthday: 10 initiatives that make him popular
Like other products, Indian media also needs to go global: PM Narendra Modi
Shekhar Gupta: Fort Narendra Modi
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the Centre was committed to doing everything possible to ensure a conducive environment for growth and innovation in India, as the government announced simplified guidelines for the BPO industry and IT-enabled services.
The registration requirement for other service providers (OSPs) has been done away with altogether. The BPO industry engaged in data-related work is out of the ambit of OSP regulations, Modi said in a series of tweets.
The comments come soon after the Ministry of Communications announced the simplified guidelines for business process outsourcing (BPO) and IT-enabled services (ITES) players to reduce the compliance burden for the industry.
"Committed to furthering 'Ease of Doing Business' and making India a tech hub!" Modi tweeted. "GoI has significantly simplified Other Service Provider (OSP) guidelines of the Telecom Department. Compliance burdens of BPO industry will be greatly reduced due to this."
"Many other requirements have been done away with. These steps will further flexibility and productivity," he said.
OSPs are entities providing applications, IT-enabled or any kind of outsourcing services using telecom resources. The term refers to BPOs, KPOs (knowledge process outsourcing), ITES, call centres, among others.
"India's IT sector is our pride and the prowess of this sector is recognised globally," Modi said. "We are committed to doing everything possible to ensure a conducive environment for growth and innovation in India. Today's decisions will especially encourage young talent in the sector!"
The new rules for will create a friendly-regime for work from home and work from anywhere, while removing several reporting and other obligations for such companies. It is aimed at providing a strong impetus to the industry and positioning India as one of the most competitive IT jurisdictions in the world, an official release said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU