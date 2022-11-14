JUST IN
E-commerce firm not liable to pay GST on cab service by third parties: AAR
Top Bollywood celebrities under CBIC scanner over alleged GST evasion
HC issues notice to Maharashtra GST dept for arrest over circular trading
GST law panel working with experts to define games of skill, chance
Define game of chance, game of skill to decide on taxation: GST law panel
GST collection over Rs 1.51 trillion in October, second highest ever
'Not supply': AAR rules out GST on canteen fees, notice period pay
GST Council likely to meet in Dec, may take up report on e-game tax
Centre extends deadline for filing GST returns for Sep till Oct 21
Healthcare services received at home are GST exempt, rules Kerala authority
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News » GST
CPI-based inflation eases to 6.77% in October vs 7.41% in September
Year 2023 will be year of disinflation in Asia: Morgan Stanley report
Business Standard

Centre ready to bring petrol and diesel under GST: Hardeep Singh Puri

The minister, however, pointed out that it is unlikely that the states will agree to such a move as liquor and energy are revenue generating items for them

Topics
Hardeep Singh Puri | GST | petrol

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Hardeep Singh Puri
Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

The Centre is ready for bringing petrol and diesel under the GST regime but it is unlikely that the states will agree to such a move, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday.

For bringing the petrol and diesel under the GST, the states have to agree. If the states make the move, we are ready. We have been ready all along. That's my understanding. It is another issue how to implement it. That question should be addressed to the finance minister, Puri told reporters here.

The minister, however, pointed out that it is unlikely that the states will agree to such a move as liquor and energy are revenue generating items for them.

It is not difficult to understand, they (states) get revenue out of this. One who is getting revenue, why would he leave it? Liquor and energy are two things that generate revenue. It is only the Central government which is worried about inflation and other things, he added.

The Union minister said the Kerala High Court had suggested that the issue be placed before the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council for discussion at its last meeting in Lucknow.

The finance minister of that state did not agree. As far as GST is concerned, your wishes and my wishes apart, we are in a cooperative federal system, he said.

Asked if the people can expect some respite in terms of fuel prices, the minister said India has seen one of the lowest increases in these prices in the past one year.

I am surprised by your question. In lighter vein, people are asking me when the prices will rise again. In North America, the fuel prices went up by 43 per cent in one year but in India it went up by only two per cent.

If there is a bright spot anywhere in the world, it's India. It's not me saying it, it is Morgan Stanley. It's the managing director of IMF saying this, Puri said.

The minister said India has been able to insulate itself from the rising fuel prices by taking a number of steps, including reducing the excise duty by the Centre.

There are some countries in our neighbourhood which have fuel shortages, and prices are exorbitant. But we did not have shortages even in the remote areas of the country. It has been a very strong navigation at the level of the Centre and the states. What will happen in future it is difficult to say.

During Covid in March 2020, the price of an oil barrel had come down to USD 19. 56 which is now USD 96. I don't answer hypothetical questions but the efforts of the Central government will be that prices remain stable, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Hardeep Singh Puri

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 17:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.