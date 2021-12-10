Conciliation committees should decide road infra cases in 3 months: Gadkari

-
ALSO READ
Road ministry to seek Cabinet nod for townships alongside highways: Gadkari
Govt sensitive about ecology: Gadkari amid concerns over Chardham project
Road construction faster than ever, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
Tags to riches: Nitin Gadkari's YouTube Expressway a hit with fans
My target is to achieve 100 km per day of highway construction: Gadkari
-
Union Road Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said conciliation committees should decide cases related to road infrastructure projects within three months, as delay in the decision making process results in higher costs.
Addressing an event virtually, Gadkari further said there is a need to reduce delay in the decision making process by using the technology.
"I have decided to call a meeting of arbitrators. I will tell them there should be a prescribed form, if the contractor wants to go for arbitration, he will apply for that.
"And within 15 days NHAI will take the decision, it will go to conciliation committee, and the committee will give a date," he said.
"But they should decide the case within three months (because) this time clause is very important for the Indian economy," Gadkari, who is known for expressing frank views on any matter, added.
He noted that the maximum projects are delayed because of the system.
Noting that arbitration also takes lots of time, he said, "We need a mechanism by which we can take decisions at an appropriate time".
In its endeavour for faster settlement of claims through conciliation and reduce liabilities, thereby, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has rigorously started the process of conciliation by constituting three Conciliation Committees of Independent Experts (CCIE) of three members each.
These Conciliation Committees are being headed by retired officials from the judiciary, senior experts from public administration, finance and the private sector.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU