Conciliation committees should decide road infra cases in 3 months: Gadkari

Union Road Minister on Friday said conciliation committees should decide cases related to road infrastructure projects within three months, as delay in the decision making process results in higher costs.

Addressing an event virtually, Gadkari further said there is a need to reduce delay in the decision making process by using the technology.

"I have decided to call a meeting of arbitrators. I will tell them there should be a prescribed form, if the contractor wants to go for arbitration, he will apply for that.

"And within 15 days NHAI will take the decision, it will go to conciliation committee, and the committee will give a date," he said.

"But they should decide the case within three months (because) this time clause is very important for the Indian economy," Gadkari, who is known for expressing frank views on any matter, added.

He noted that the maximum projects are delayed because of the system.

Noting that arbitration also takes lots of time, he said, "We need a mechanism by which we can take decisions at an appropriate time".

In its endeavour for faster settlement of claims through conciliation and reduce liabilities, thereby, the Authority of India (NHAI) has rigorously started the process of conciliation by constituting three Conciliation Committees of Independent Experts (CCIE) of three members each.

These Conciliation Committees are being headed by retired officials from the judiciary, senior experts from public administration, finance and the private sector.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)