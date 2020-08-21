DGCA starts safety audit of airports, airlines in a phased manner

-
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has started safety audit of airports affected by the monsoons and of airlines in a phased manner, beginning with Air India and SpiceJet.
In the wake of the plane crash in Kozhikode, "DGCA has started the safety audit of airlines and 12 airports affected by the monsoon, as of now. Audit of airlines to be done in a phased manner, beginning with Air India and Spice Jet," the DGCA said.
Safety audits have begun at these airports where services get affected during monsoon, the DGCA said.
