DGCA starts safety audit of airports, airlines in a phased manner

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has started safety audit of airports affected by the monsoons and of airlines in a phased manner, beginning with Air India and SpiceJet.

In the wake of the plane crash in Kozhikode, " has started the safety audit of airlines and 12 airports affected by the monsoon, as of now. Audit of airlines to be done in a phased manner, beginning with Air India and Spice Jet," the said.

Safety audits have begun at these airports where services get affected during monsoon, the said.

