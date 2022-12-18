JUST IN
Direct tax collections for FY23 up 20% at Rs 11.35 trillion till Dec 17

Direct tax collections stood at Rs 11,35,754 crore, as on December 17, 2022, up by 19.81 per cent against Rs 9,47,959 crore recorded in the corresponding period of last year, officials said

Topics
Tax Revenue | Direct taxes | Indian Economy

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Direct tax collections stood at Rs 11,35,754 crore, as on December 17, 2022, up by 19.81 per cent against Rs 9,47,959 crore recorded in the corresponding period of last year, officials said.

The gross collection of direct taxes (before adjusting for refunds) for 2022-23 stood at Rs 13,63,649 crore, compared to Rs 10,83,150 crore recorded in the corresponding period of last year, registering a growth of 25.90 per cent.

Advance tax collections for the current fiscal stood at Rs 5,21,302 crore as on December 17, 2022, 12.83 per cent more than last year, according to official sources.

Refunds aggregating to Rs 2,27,896 crore were issued in the current fiscal.

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, December 18 2022. 21:45 IST

