Effective measures needed to support demand creation, maintain jobs: PHDCCI

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu MSMEs appeal to govt for support to overcome Covid led crisis
Amazon, CII partner to bring e-commerce to small enterprises in 10 states
Second Covid-19 wave may lead to slowdown in coming months: PHDCCI
India has huge potential, it's a destination for a good investment: Gadkari
MSME needs 'concentrated, right kind' of relief package: Assocham
-
The government has to step up with proactive and calibrated measures to mitigate the impact of coronavirus on the economy, and effective policy measures are needed to support demand creation and maintain employment, industry chamber PHDCCI said on Monday.
A substantial stimulus to create effective strides for a futuristic economic growth trajectory and to diminish the daunting impact of the second wave of the pandemic coronavirus on trade and industry would be crucial to support the economic momentum in this extremely difficult time, PHDCCI President Sanjay Aggarwal said in a statement.
He added that meaningful and proactive reforms undertaken by the government in the last many quarters have pulled the economy from the lows of the first quarter of the financial year 2020-21 and resulted in a sharp rebound in the GDP in subsequent quarters.
India's economy grew by 1.6 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2020-21, restricting the full-year contraction to 7.3 per cent, official data showed on Monday.
"At this juncture, the government has to step up with proactive and calibrated measures to mitigate the daunting impact of Coronavirus on the economy, trade, and industry," Aggarwal said.
He added that there is a need for speedy vaccination of the people along with enhanced production possibilities of the vaccine at the domestic level and import from other countries to diminish the pandemic impact on people and the economy.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU