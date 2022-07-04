Exports rise by 17% to $37.94 bn in June; trade deficit widens to $25.63 bn

-
India's merchandise exports in June rose by 17 per cent year-on-year to $37.94 billion while the trade deficit ballooned to a record $25.63 billion, according to the government's preliminary data released on Monday.
Imports expanded by 51 per cent to $63.58 billion in June compared to the year-ago period, the data showed.
The trade deficit stood at $9.61 billion in June 2021.
Cumulative exports in April-June 2022-23 rose by about 22.22 per cent to $116.77 billion while imports increased 47.31 per cent to $187.02 billion during the period.
The trade deficit during the first three months of this fiscal widened to $70.25 billion from $31.42 billion in the year-ago period.
