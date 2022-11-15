FM Nirmala Sitharaman reviews progress of National Monetisation Pipeline

Finance Minister on Monday reviewed the progress of the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) in a meeting here with top officials from various ministries and NITI Aayog.

The finance minister in August last year had announced a Rs 6 lakh crore NMP aimed to unlock value in assets across sectors ranging from power to road and railways.

"Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman chairs the meeting to review the progress of National Monetisation Pipeline #NMP, in New Delhi, today," the finance ministry said in a tweet.

The aggregate asset pipeline under NMP over the four-year period is indicatively valued at Rs 6 lakh crore. The estimated value corresponds to 14 per cent of the proposed outlay for the Centre under the National Pipeline (Rs 43 lakh crore).

The meeting was attended by Finance Secretary; CEO @NITIAayog; Secys of DEA; DoR;@DPE_GoI; @tourismgoi; @PetroleumMin; @DoT_India; @MinOfPower; @fooddeptgoi; @MoCA_GoI; @shipmin_india; @MORTHIndia; @YASMinistry; @CoalMinistry; @MinesMinIndia & Member Infra, Railway Board," another tweet said.

Last year, the government completed transactions worth Rs 96,000 crore under the NMP in 2021-22, surpassing the year's target of Rs 88,000 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)