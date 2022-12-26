JUST IN
SMBs emerge as top job creators in India, clocks 60% surge: Report
Frame rehabilitation policy for Kashmir's houseboat owners: Parl panel
PLI scheme for textiles attracts Rs 1,536 crore in investments: Govt
India may need some durable liquidity infusion: MPC member Ashima Goyal
India's agri, allied commodities export up 12% in Apr-Oct to $30 billion
After the year of reset, businesses now poised to truly get back in form
India's growth rate to be 6.4% for next 5 years: UK-based research centre
What does 2022 tell us about Indian economy in 2023?
Question mark over fate of central govt projects in Congress-ruled Himachal
Global smart home devices market may shrink 2.6% to 874 mn units in 2022
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
PLI scheme for textiles attracts Rs 1,536 crore in investments: Govt
icon-arrow-left
SMBs emerge as top job creators in India, clocks 60% surge: Report
Business Standard

Frame rehabilitation policy for Kashmir's houseboat owners: Parl panel

Parliamentary committee recommends formulation of a rehabilitation policy for Kashmir's houseboat owners who want to leave their traditional business and go for alternative livelihood opportunities

Topics
Kashmir | Parliament

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A houseboat | Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A parliamentary committee has recommended formulation of a rehabilitation policy for Kashmir's houseboat owners who want to leave their traditional business and go for alternative livelihood opportunities.

A houseboat is designed or modified to be used primarily as a guest house and found on the famous Dal Lake and other water bodies in Kashmir.

Most of the houseboats are not motorised as they are usually moored or kept stationary at a fixed point. These are built on deodar wood, which does not decompose in water.

"The committee recommends that a rehabilitation policy may also be formulated for those houseboat owners who want to cease their houseboat business," the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs said in a report.

The panel takes note of the proposal which is under consideration of the government for providing timber to the houseboat owners at concessional rates for repair or re-construction of their houseboats.

The demand of the houseboat owners or 'shikarawalas' has been addressed after the approval of the administrative council which met on June 8 this year for providing of timber (deodar) on concessional rates in favour of houseboat owners and 'shikara' owners for repair or reconstruction of their vessels.

The committee appreciates that the government has favourably addressed the demand of the houseboat owners who will be provided with timber at a concessional rate.

However, the committee's recommendation for a rehabilitation policy for houseboat owners who want to cease their houseboat business has not been addressed.

"The committee, therefore, again reiterates its recommendation for a suitable rehabilitation policy for houseboat owners," the report said.

Separately, the panel noted that 20,323 posts have been advertised by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board since 2020 and currently the selection process has been completed with respect to 9,205 posts, while selection for the remaining posts are under process at various stages.

The committee recommends fast-tracking the recruitment process for the remaining posts and resolving the procedural or administrative issues which are delaying the recruitment.

"The government of Jammu and Kashmir has initiated a massive exercise to undertake recruitment against various vacant posts existing at various levels along with a slew of reform measures in the recruitment process.

"To oversee the recruitment and to have a single nodal point in the government, an Accelerated Recruitment Committee has been constituted to identify vacancies for being filled up on immediate basis and finalising the procedure to be followed at all levels so that the principles of transparency and inclusiveness are maintained and the recruitment process is concluded on a fast-track basis," the report said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Kashmir

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 16:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.