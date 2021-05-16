GDP growth may be below 9% in FY22 due to 2nd Covid wave: Survey

Amid a raging second wave of



COVID-19 and subsequent restrictions on business activities imposed by several states, is beginning to lose steam and the country's is likely to be below nine per cent for the current fiscal, according to a survey.

At least 80 per cent of the respondents expect consumer demand for non-essential items as well as investment to be severely impacted due to the current COVID situation, the survey conducted by Care Ratings said.

"The is beginning to lose steam with infection rates scaling record highs. Almost seven out of 10 respondents expect GDP (growth) to be below nine per cent for FY22," it said.

According to the study, the majority of respondents expect the announced by several states will stay till May-end.

Altogether, 54 per cent of the people, who participated in the survey, believe that the is a solution to the current COVID-19 situation in the country, it said.

Little more than three-fourth of the respondents feel that the current is not as stringent as the restrictions imposed last year, it added.

Another rating agency CRISIL said India's is likely to drop to 9.8 per cent in a moderate scenario, assuming the second wave of disease peaks by May- end.

The economic growth may slip further to 8.2 per cent in the severe situation when the second wave of the pandemic peaks by June-end, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)