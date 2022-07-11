GoM on GST Appellate Tribunal set up, to be headed by Dushyant Chautala

-
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has set up a six-member group of ministers (GoM) to recommend necessary amendments required in the GST laws and other legal changes for setting up the GST Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT).
The GoM will be headed by Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.
The 47th GST Council meeting, chaired by Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, had last month decided to constitute a GoM to address various concerns raised by the states in relation to the constitution of the GSTAT.
"In its 47th meeting held on June 28-29 in Chandigarh, the GST Council discussed the changes required in provisions pertaining to the GST Appellate Tribunal in the GST Laws to bring it in conformity with judgements of the courts in relation to various aspects concerning Tribunals," a Finance Ministry statement said.
It said that accordingly the Council has decided to constitute a GoM to look into the issues involved. The other members of the GoM include Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath, Goa Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho, Rajasthan Law and Legal Affairs Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal, Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna and Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari.
The GOM on GSTAT shall recommend necessary amendments required in the GST laws to ensure that the legal provisions to maintain the right federal balance, and are in line with the overall objective of uniform taxation within the country, said the notification.
The GOM will submit its report for consideration of the Goods and Services Tax Council by July 31.
