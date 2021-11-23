Govt encouraging EVs, but will not stop ICE vehicles registration: Gadkari

The government is encouraging adoption of and use of alternative fuels like ethanol, bio-LNG, green hydrogen, but it will not stop registration of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, Union Minister said on Monday.

Addressing virtually an event organised by industry body Indian Chamber of Commerce(ICC), Gadkari further said he is also trying to encourage use of 50 per cent ethanol in aviation fuel.

"We are encouraging (adoption of) (EVs), and (use) of alternative fuels like ethanol, bio-LNG, green ..(But) we are not going to stop anything (ICE vehicles)," he said.

The road transport and highways minister noted that the sale of EVs has increased as people are giving good response.

"I feel that we don't need to make anything (ICE vehicles)mandatory," Gadkari added.

He pointed out that 250 startups are working on e-vehicles and this will reduce the cost of EVs.

Noting that green is the future, he said,"I am going to buy a car next month, which will run on

