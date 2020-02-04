Govt likely to introduce lottery system to boost GST compliance soon

Interim chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes (CBIC) John Joseph said the government is working on a lottery scheme for goods and services (GST) taxpayers, where the winning amount may range from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

This is being done to improve compliance and boost collections that have been lagging in the current fiscal year on account of the economic slowdown and fake invoices. “Every GST bill of a taxpayer will be a price winning lottery ticket,” said Joseph. The lottery scheme will be on the lines of what the Delhi government had under the value-added tax ...