Govt relaxes norms for ministries in bid to push public expenditure

-
ALSO READ
What is Expenditure Budget?
LIVE: This Budget brings more infra, more growth and more jobs, says PM
TMS Ep97: Budget session, bank privatisation, markets, expenditure budget
FM's Budget speech shortest since 2019, lasts for 1 hours 31 minutes
Budget 2022-23: Worst-hit sectors may get credit guarantee breather
-
In a bid to push public expenditure, the government has relaxed norms for ministries and department to utilise unspent amounts in the subsequent quarter in the same financial year.
Ministries or departments are now permitted to utilise the unspent balances from Quarterly Expenditure Plan (QEP) for the first and second quarter within a financial year under intimation to the Budget Division for cash management purposes, according to an office memorandum issued by the Budget Division of the Finance Ministry.
Unspent balances from QEP-2 and QEP-3 may be utilised in QEP-3 and QEP-4 respectively only after formal and prior approval of the Expenditure Secretary has been obtained, it added.
"Ministry/Department should not under any circumstance presume prior approval of Expenditure Secretary. This has to be formally obtained prior to utilising the unspent balances. Seeking post facto approval is not an option," as per the memorandum dated May 25, 2022.
No more than 33 per cent and 15 per cent of expenditure of the Budget Estimates during a financial year would be permissible in the last quarter and last month of the financial year, respectively.
It also advised all Financial Advisers to ensure that Monthly Expenditure Plan or Quarterly Expenditure Plan (MEP/QEP) tracking of sanctions and concurrent expenditure against Budget provisions are available.
The government has laid emphasis on capital expenditure to push growth hit by the pandemic. It is expected that the increase in public spending would crowd in private investment.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman raised capital expenditure (capex) by 35.4 per cent for the financial year 2022-23 to Rs 7.5 lakh crore to continue the public investment-led recovery of the pandemic-battered economy. The capex last year was Rs 5.5 lakh crore.
The spending on building multimodal logistics parks, metro systems, highways, and trains is expected to create demand for the private sector as all the projects are to be implemented through contractors.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU