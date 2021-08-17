Govt to offer incentives to boost exports, notifies RoDTEP rates

JUST IN
Trade exports

Agencies  |  New Delhi 

The government on Tuesday notified the rates for export incentive scheme RoDTEP and its rules with an aim to boost exports.

The government has decided to extend the benefit of Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme to all goods, with effect from January 1, 2021, according to a notification by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

The rates for different sectors include 0.5 per cent, 2.5 per cent and 4 per cent. It has also notified guidelines for the scheme.

"The Centre has today notified the RoDTEP guidelines and rates. The rates will cover 8,555 tariff lines (products)," the Commerce Ministry said in a statement.

Under the RoDTEP, various central and state duties, taxes, levies imposed on input products among others are refunded to exporters to boost exports

Government's new incentive scheme is compliant with World Trade Organization rules.

The government plans to spend Rs 19,440 crore offering incentives to exporters under the scheme that would be effective from January 2021, a trade ministry official told reporters.

India has set a target of $400 billion in merchandise exports for the current fiscal year ending in March 2022, compared to $291.2 billion in the previous fiscal year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, August 17 2021. 16:11 IST

