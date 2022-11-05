JUST IN
Global Investors Meet: K'taka govt unveils Rs 1.5-trn proposed investments
Handloom industry should diversify to attract youth: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

She said the Balaramapuram handloom products are of high quality and added that she herself was wearing a Balaramapuram saree

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Handloom industry should diversify to attract more youth to its products, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

The Minister, while inaugurating the Balaramapuram Handloom Producer Company Limited (BHPCL) Common Facility Training Centre here, said every weaver should benefit from the profit of the company.

"The handloom industry should diversify the products for boosting profitability as well as attracting more youth to handloom products," she said.

She said the Balaramapuram handloom products are of high quality and added that she herself was wearing a Balaramapuram saree.

Sitharaman said Balaramapuram should make use of the developmental market as it is environment-friendly.

"Weavers should utilise e-marketing and the government e-marketplace portal for marketing their products. Nabard will provide support in this regard. The Central government is ready to consider any proposal from the State for the development of Balaramapuram," she added.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, who delivered the keynote address, said the Centre was taking various steps to ensure timely changes in the industry.

Sitharaman honoured veteran handloom weavers from Balaramapuram.

M Vincent, MLA, presided over the function. BHPCL chairman Gopakumar S, and NABARD deputy managing director M Shaji, among others, were present.

First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 20:47 IST

