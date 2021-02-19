Housing ministry pitches for common duct norms for telecom facilities

-
ALSO READ
Govt approves over Rs 12000 cr manufacturing push for telecom equipment
Strong performance by Jio, Bharti to buoy telecom industry for FY21: Fitch
Telecom giant Bharti Airtel divests stake in Seynse Technologies
Airtel board to consider fund raising plans, financing strategies on Feb 3
Do not foresee material change in Capex profile with 5G: Airtel CEO
-
Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra on Friday called for making telecom connectivity part of common ducts inside new buildings.
He said digital connectivity has become one of the basic amenities like electricity and water connections in homes.
"This is new India. We cannot do without it (telecom connectivity). Any new building that we are going to construct, every house, every room must have connectivity. Like you cannot do without electricity, like you cannot do without water, so is the telecom connectivity," Mishra said at a Broadband India Forum event.
The National Digital Communications Policy 2018 proposes to set up common service ducts and utility corridors in all new city and high road projects and related elements.
Mishra said smart roads are already being built in smart cities where there is a common duct which carries all kinds of cables and connection services.
He said the provision of common duct is preventing roads from damages.
"To bring it (common duct for telecom) into the building, we will not only start with giving advisory but we will also make it a part of building bye-laws. Along with the Ministry of Telecom we would like to give some kind of incentive also so that this becomes normal," Mishra said.
He said he has already held discussions with town and country planning organisation to make provisions for telecom connectivity.
The provision for telecom connectivity in buildings is expected to enhance in-building coverage and reduce the cost of installing connections inside the premises.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU