I am sure govt is mindful of inflation situation: RBI Governor Das

-
ALSO READ
RBI policy highlights: Prioritising inflation over growth, says Das
Inflation momentum on downward slope, RBI projections robust: Guv Das
Impact of RBI's repo rate hike on borrowers, investors and the economy
Parliament LIVE: UPA term was India's 'andhkaal', says FM Sitharaman
As captain, Ganguly built a team; not sure if Kohli did same: Sehwag
-
Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said the government is "mindful" of the current inflation situation, and it is up to the Centre to take further supply-side measures to contain the price rise situation.
"I am sure the government is mindful of the current inflation situation and it is for the government to decide on further supply-side measures which they consider as necessary," Das said addressing the customary post-policy press conference at the central bank headquarters.
The remarks came after the RBI sharply increased its FY23 average consumer price inflation estimate to 6.7 per cent from the earlier 5.7 per cent, and attributed a bulk of the increase to be coming from the supply side troubles, with food inflation alone accounting for three-fourths of the increase in the estimate.
The government had last month cut excise duties on fuels by Rs 9.5 per litre, reducing the pressure on the common man and input costs. It has also taken other measures like banning or containing exports of food products like wheat and sugar.
Das said it is not for him to speculate or comment on what the exact measures can be.
"It is for the government to decide and I am sure they will decide. If and when there is a requirement, they will take the steps," he said.
It can be noted that in a televised statement before the press conference on Wednesday, Das also pitched for a reduction in value-added tax (VAT) levied by the state governments, saying there has been a significant moderation in urban households' inflation expectations after the Centre's excise duty cuts.
"...further reduction of State VATs on petrol and diesel across the country can certainly contribute to softening of the inflationary pressures as well as expectations," Das said.
Meanwhile, on the vexed issue of cryptocurrencies, where the RBI has been stridently opposing the introduction of any unregulated and private crypto instruments, Das said the central bank will await the discussion paper, which the government has announced to come up with shortly.
He said there is a constant dialogue between the RBI and the government on all issues, and this includes cryptocurrencies as well.
Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar said the RBI will implement the government announcement on the introduction of the central bank digital currency by the end of the fiscal.
"The process of introduction will be gradual so that there is no disruption in the banking system or the financial system," Sankar said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU