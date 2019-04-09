India delays May order for Iran oil, awaits clarity on US sanctions: Report

Indian refiners are holding back from ordering Iranian for loading in May pending clarity on whether will extend a waiver from US sanctions against the OPEC-member, four sources said.

In November, U.S. withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal and re-imposed broad economic sanctions.

Washington, however, gave a six-month waiver to eight nations including India, allowing them to import some Iranian until early May. India, Iran's top client after China, was allowed to buy about 9 million barrels a month.

hopes to get clarity in seven to 10 days on any extension of the waiver, as well as the amount of oil that could be purchased if an extension is given, the sources said.

"We don't know about US thinking, whether they will allow to buy oil or not," said one of the sources, all of whom declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue.

Under the current waiver, can buy about 300,000 bpd of Iranian oil - about half the amount before the sanctions were imposed - and wants to keep buying Iranian oil at that level, Indian sources said last month.

Since November only state-run Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp, and and Petrochemicals have been buying Iranian oil.

State-refiners and India's did not respond to request for comments.

Brian Hook, the for Iran, in March said is pursuing its plan to bring Iranian crude exports to zero. Last week Hook said three of eight importers granted waivers by have cut shipments to zero.

"Sanctions against IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) have also added to the uncertainty over supply of Iranian oil ... in the current scenario when enough alternatives are available it is better to wait for a clarity," said another of the sources.

Trump on Monday designated Iran's Guards a foreign terrorist organization. Iran's said will resist U.S. pressure and hailed IRGC as defenders of Iranians.