India, Mauritius discuss comprehensive economic partnership agreement

Prime Minister on Tuesday held talks with his Mauritian counterpart here on ways to boost bilateral trade and investment, including finalisation of a comprehensive economic partnership agreement, and expand cooperation in 'blue economy' sectors.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the 15th after the inauguration of the event, where Jugnauth was the chief guest and keynote speaker.

The two prime ministers reviewed the entire gamut of the long-standing and time-tested strategic relationship between both countries, based on deep emotional bonds of kinship and culture, according to a Ministry of External Affairs statement.

The discussions between Modi and Jugnauth focussed on initiatives to further strengthen the bilateral ties, including finalisation of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, it said.

The two leaders also discussed ongoing bilateral development cooperation projects and new proposals for critical partnership projects in health, disaster management and energy sectors were agreed upon.

The leaders also discussed ways to expand further cooperation in areas of 'blue economy' and collaboration in Africa, the statement said.

India is the largest trading partner of Mauritius and has been the largest exporter of goods and services to the Indian Ocean island nation since 2007. India's exports to Mauritius comprise largely of petroleum products.

Earlier, in his address at the inaugural session of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, Jugnauth hailed Prime Minister Modi's leadership, saying India had transformed under him and taken many initiatives to facilitate the less fortunate to have better access to opportunities.

"The world applauds the impressive economic performance of India and the transformation of this country under your leadership Modi-ji. Your wish for a modern and prosperous India has inspired many initiatives like Skill India, Digital India, 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao', Smart City, Start Up-India, Swachch Bharat, Ayushman Bharat and many others," he told the meet, also attended by Modi.

Jugnauth, who is on an official visit to India from January 20-28, is accompanied by his wife Kobita Jugnauth as well as a high-level delegation comprising Cabinet ministers, including Minister of Information Technology Yogida Swamynaden, Education Minister Leela Devi Dookun, Culture Minister Prithvirajsing Roopun, and senior officials.

Over 400 Mauritian delegates are participating in the PBD 2019.

Prime Minister Modi also hosted a lunch in honour of the visiting Mauritian leader and the foreign dignitaries participating in the PBD.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had also called on the visiting dignitary in Varanasi on Monday.

She noted that India-Mauritius bilateral cooperation was comprehensive and multi-faceted and that the bonds between the two countries date back centuries.

Prime Minister Jugnauth will call on President Ram Nath Kovind here on Wednesday.

The Mauritian Prime Minister will visit Prayagraj on January 24 for the Kumbh Mela and then proceed to Mumbai.

Jugnauth will also be the guest of honour at the official celebrations to mark the Republic Day in Mumbai.