Mauritian PM wows crowd at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas with his Bhojpuri speech

Many foreign dignitaries speak a few Hindi words to wow crowds in but Mauritian Pravind went a step further on Tuesday and broke into chaste in his address at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, much to the delight of the gathering.

Delivering the keynote address as the chief guest at the inauguration of the 15th convention in this temple town, also announced that will host a Bhagwad in partnership with the next month and also for the first time organise a Festival next year.

"Bahut bars pehle, jaun logan hiyan se jal rahlan, aaj oo logan ki santaan ee pavitra dharti par aal howan, ja humni ki khatir ee apan aap mein aego teerthba (Many years ago, those people who had left for Mauritius, their children have come to this pure land and for them this land is pilgrimage), the visiting leader said, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

Jugnauth, who also spoke in Hindi several times during his address, signed off saying, Dono deshon ki gehri mitrita bani rahe (the friendship between the two countries continues).

Many of those from who first arrived in to work as indentured labourers were those from Bihar, speaking

If is unique, Indianness is universal, said in the presence of Narendra Modi, and Yogi Adityanath, among others.

The Mauritian lauded India's soft power and said the recognition of the International Day of Yoga was a manifestation of it.

Jugnauth also hailed Modi's leadership, saying India had transformed under him and taken many initiatives to facilitate the less fortunate to have better access to opportunities.

The world applauds the impressive economic performance of India and the transformation of this country under your leadership Modi ji. Your wish for a modern and prosperous India has inspired many initiatives like Skill India, Digital India, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Smart city, Start Up, India Swachch Bharat, Ayushman and many others.

These not only speak of your vision of a modern India, your attachment to respect for human dignity and inclusiveness but also your wish to ensure that development benefits all citizens, including the global community, he said, praising Modi's development initiatives.

He lauded India for spearheading the setting up of the

Jugnauth said the diaspora connect was very important in the development journey.

He also thanked India for supporting Mauritius' development through various assistance projects.

Later, Jugnauth held talks with Modi on the sidelines of the event and the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties.