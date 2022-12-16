India raises base import price of palm oil, gold as prices surge globally

-
India raised the base import prices of crude palm oil and soyoil, gold and silver, the government said in a statement late on Thursday, as prices jumped in the world market.
The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold and silver every fortnight, and the prices are used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay.
India is the world's biggest importer of edible oils and silver and the second-biggest consumer of gold.
Commodity New price in $ Old price in $
Crude palm oil 977 971
RBD palm oil 979 977
RBD palmolein 988 993
Crude soya oil 1,275 1,360
Gold 582 565
Silver 771 699
Base prices for all commodities are in $ per tonne, except for gold and silver. The gold tariff is in $ per 10 grams and silver in $ per kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Uttaresh.V)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 09:54 IST
