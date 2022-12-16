JUST IN
Business Standard

India raises base import price of palm oil, gold as prices surge globally

India is the world's biggest importer of edible oils and silver and the second-biggest consumer of gold

Reuters  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

India raised the base import prices of crude palm oil and soyoil, gold and silver, the government said in a statement late on Thursday, as prices jumped in the world market.

The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold and silver every fortnight, and the prices are used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay.

India is the world's biggest importer of edible oils and silver and the second-biggest consumer of gold.

Commodity New price in $ Old price in $

Crude palm oil 977 971

RBD palm oil 979 977

RBD palmolein 988 993

Crude soya oil 1,275 1,360

Gold 582 565

Silver 771 699

Base prices for all commodities are in $ per tonne, except for gold and silver. The gold tariff is in $ per 10 grams and silver in $ per kg.

 

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Uttaresh.V)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 09:54 IST

