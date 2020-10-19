India's 5G rollout investment plan to cost govt Rs 1.3-2.3 trn: Report

-
ALSO READ
Riding the 5G wave: Jio takes big leap, applies to DoT for spectrum
DoT's 5G waves price proposal high: Finance ministry task force
No plan to exclude Huawei, ZTE from 5G infra contracts: Sanjay Dhotre
RIL, others are building their own 5G: What it means for telecom industry?
French limits on Huawei 5G equipment amount to de facto ban by 2028: Report
-
Investments in key components of 5G network on mid or low-band spectrum with pan-India coverage is estimated to be about Rs 1.3-2.3 lakh crore, according to a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
The total capital expenditure or capex requirement when it comes to 5G rollout for Mumbai alone is seen at Rs 10,000 crore, and Rs 8,700 crore for Delhi, it said.
According to the telecom report from Motilal Oswal Financial Services, for mid band or low band spectrum, overall capex requirement for pan-India coverage would hover at Rs 1.3-2.3 lakh crore.
Based on the TRAI's latest reserve price, capex requirement for obtaining 100 MHz mid band spectrum in Mumbai would be about Rs 8,400 crore, which could go up further if the bidding price is higher than the base price.
Assuming about 9,000 sites would be required for coverage, the total capex requirement for the sites would be Rs 1,800 crore - taking the total capex to Rs 10,000 crore, it said.
Similarly, capex estimate for 5G rollout in Delhi would be Rs 8,700 crore assuming 100MHz mid band spectrum at base price.
The Indian telecom industry is seeing capex peak out - particularly for Bharti and Reliance Jio - and increased free cash flows (FCF), the report said but added that risks have, however, started emerging due to the increased costs toward 5G upgrade and the upcoming spectrum renewal.
Investments in three key large components for a 5G network spectrum, sites and fiber on mid/low band spectrum with pan-India coverage would stand at Rs 1.3-2.3 lakh crore which should reduce to Rs 78,800 crore and 1.3 lakh crore, for coverage of only metros and category 'A' circles, it said.
Even assuming rollout starting from FY23, a staggered deployment over the next 4-5 years - in line with 4G investment trend - may insulate the impact to a large extent.
The expiry of spectrum for Jio's 115MHz quantity in the 800MHz band acquired/shared from RCOM in 19 circles, Bharti's 57 MHz quantity in the 1,800 MHz band and Vodafone Idea's 37.8MHz/6.2Mhz quantity in the 1,800MHz/900MHz band are "attractive good quality spectrum" and would be up for renewal over the next 6-12 months, Motilal Oswal report noted.
This would cost Jio/Bharti/Vodafone Idea Rs 28,000 crore/Rs 12,900 crore/Rs 8,300 crore at reserve price, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU