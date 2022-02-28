Rupee slips to 75.35 against USD as crude oil spikes amid Ukraine crisis

-
ALSO READ
Rupee pares initial losses, surges 29 paise to close at 75.31 against USD
Rupee falls 102 paise to close at 75.63 against USD amid Ukraine crisis
Indian bond yields rise, rupee falls as Ukraine tensions escalate
LIVE: Talks between Ukraine and Russia have started, says Ukraine official
Rupee gains 39 paise to 74.67 against US dollar amid Ukraine dialogue
-
The rupee slipped by 2 paise to 75.35 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday due to rising crude oil prices amid deepening tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
Sustained foreign capital outflows also weighed on investor sentiment, forex traders said.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened weak at 75.73 against the US dollar. However, it recovered most of its losses to quote at 75.35 at 1530 hrs, down 2 paise from the previous close.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.46 per cent higher at 97.06.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures jumped 5.46 per cent to USD 103.28 per barrel amid a war in Ukraine.
On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex ended 388.76 points or 0.70 per cent higher at 56,247.28, while the broader NSE Nifty rose 135.50 points or 0.81 per cent to close at 16,793.90.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Friday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 4,470.70 crore, as per stock exchange data.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU