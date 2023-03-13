JUST IN
India's GDP growth forecast at 7% in FY23 and 6% for FY24: Acuite Ratings
MSME competitive scheme part of efforts to strengthen sector: PM Modi
Manufacturing output in IIP still shows weakness as headline numbers grow
Centre tightens regulations for states' capital expenditure loans
Govt panel concludes stakeholder discussion on digital competition law
Subansiri Lower hydro electric project likely to be completed by May 2023
Inflation expected to come down over the year: RBI MPC member Ashima Goyal
Rajesh Agrawal to lead London trade mission to India starting March 13
Top headlines: India-Australia trade pact, SVB collapse, and more
India, Australia to partner for mineral projects to develop supply chain
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
MSME competitive scheme part of efforts to strengthen sector: PM Modi
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India's GDP growth forecast at 7% in FY23 and 6% for FY24: Acuite Ratings

The credit rating agency said India's industrial activity rose to 5.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in January 23 from 4.7 per cent in December 22, marginally beating market consensus

Topics
India GDP growth | Indian Economy | Index of Industrial Production

IANS  |  Chennai 

Economic growth, GDP

Credit rating agency Acuite Ratings & Research on Monday reiterated its forecast of Indian gross domestic product (GDP) growth at 7 per cent for FY23.

In a report, Acuite said it is maintaining India's GDP growth at 7 per cent for FY23 and 6 per cent for FY4.

The credit rating agency said India's industrial activity rose to 5.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in January 23 from 4.7 per cent in December 22, marginally beating market consensus.

Sequential momentum in the index of industry production (IIP) was moderately strong at 0.8 per cent month-on-month (MoM) in January 23, building on the 5.7 per cent MoM expansion recorded in the previous month, and broadly in line with the average expansion of 0.7 per cent MoM usually seen in the month of January.

According to Acuite, the government's strong capex disbursals, recovery in auto sales, and improving capacity utilization at a macro level ought to have played a supportive role.

However, weakening of growth impulses due to tightening of global financial conditions and persistent geopolitical uncertainty continue to be a matter of concern and has started to reflect through a weakness in manufacturing exports, Acuite said.

In addition, a subdued recovery in the pace of private capex along with expectations of a moderation in urban consumption pose concerns about the strength of the recovery in FY24, Acuite said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India GDP growth

First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 14:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.