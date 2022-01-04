India spends record $55.7 billion on gold imports in 2021: Report

-
ALSO READ
Gold price today at Rs 46,710 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 69,100 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 47,080 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 69,200 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 47,480 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 69,500 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 47,040 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 67,800 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 47,300 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 67,500 a kg
-
India splurged a record $55.7 billion on gold imports in 2021, buying more than double the previous year's tonnage as a price drop favoured retail buyers and pent up demand emerged for weddings that were delayed when the pandemic first hit.
The previously unreported details of the world's second biggest consumer nation's soaring imports were disclosed to Reuters by a senior government official who requested anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to media.
The 2021 gold import bill easily doubled the $22 billion spent in 2020, and surpassed the previous high, set in 2011, of $53.9 billion, according to the official, who tracks broad import trends.
In volume terms, India imported 1,050 tonnes of gold in 2021, the most in a decade, and far more than 430 tonnes imported in 2020, the official said.
While global bullion prices drew support from the strong demand in India, the outlay on imports would have added to pressure on the country's ailing rupee.
"Last year demand was robust as lots of weddings were postponed to 2021 from 2020 because of the coronavirus outbreak," said Harshad Ajmera, a gold wholesaler in Kolkata.
Indian authorities imposed strict lockdowns during the first waves of the pandemic in 2020, hitting gold demand during the wedding season and key festivals such as Akshay Tritiya, when buying gold is considered auspicious.
Gold is regarded an essential part of the bride's dowry in India and is also a popular wedding gift.
Ajmera noted a price correction had made gold more affordable for retail consumers in India early last year
Local gold prices hit a record high of 56,191 rupees per 10 grams in August 2020, but fell back to 43,320 rupees in March 2021, when monthly imports spiked to a record 177 tonnes.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani & Simon Cameron-Moore)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU